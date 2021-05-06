Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

