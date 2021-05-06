Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $51.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

