Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.17. 10,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

