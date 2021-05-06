Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 8.1%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 4,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

