Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 430,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,843. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 473.83 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

