Allworth Financial LP Has $9.26 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 1,890.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,199 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,386. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58.

