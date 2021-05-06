Allworth Financial LP Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,638,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

