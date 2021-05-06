Allworth Financial LP Buys 19,442 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 35,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,843. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98.

