Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 11,690.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.33% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.