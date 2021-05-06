Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,163 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.87. 5,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,763. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

