Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,006,917 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.99% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $322,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 797,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW remained flat at $$36.77 during trading on Thursday. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

