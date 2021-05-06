Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

