Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

ALSN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

