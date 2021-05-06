Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 88,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 101,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 604,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

