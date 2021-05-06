Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.59. 10,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,989. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

