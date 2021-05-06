Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 7,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.