Allen Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

