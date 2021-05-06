Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,925. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

