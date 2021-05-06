Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.31). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

