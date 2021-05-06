Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $622.75.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $569.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.