Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $569.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

