Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $569.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

