Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.00 and last traded at $288.00. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.76.

ALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

