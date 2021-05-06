Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s has a payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.03. Alexander’s has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

