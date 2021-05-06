Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches Market Cap of $36.14 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

