Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.