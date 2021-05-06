Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 469,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,020. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,015. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

