Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.