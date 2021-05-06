Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,828. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,734.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

