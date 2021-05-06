Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.89.

TSE AC opened at C$24.35 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.34.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

