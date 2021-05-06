Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

AGIO opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

