Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

