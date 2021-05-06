AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.24

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.24 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 8,557,934 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £397.15 million and a P/E ratio of -67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.