AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE GE opened at $13.21 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

