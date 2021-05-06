AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OEC stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

