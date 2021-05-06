AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.53 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.