AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,544 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $64.49.

