AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

