Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.