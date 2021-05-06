Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

