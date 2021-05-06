ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

ADT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 2,183,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,251. ADT has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.23.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.