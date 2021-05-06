ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. ADT updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Get ADT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

In other news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.