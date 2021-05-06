ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. ADT updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NYSE ADT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.
In other news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
