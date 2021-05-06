Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,724 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $486.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

