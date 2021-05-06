Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 8274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Get Acushnet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Acushnet by 511.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.