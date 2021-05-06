ACT Advisors LLC. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

ARKK stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.47. 1,080,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

