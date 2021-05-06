ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.08 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004668 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $162,806.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

