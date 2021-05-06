Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 15,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

