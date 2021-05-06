ACI Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 931% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

ACIW opened at $37.16 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 439,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 52,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.