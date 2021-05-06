ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,762 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ACI Worldwide worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock remained flat at $$37.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

