Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to $18.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ACAZF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

